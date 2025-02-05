Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

