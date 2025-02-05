Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

