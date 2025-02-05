Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $844,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Adobe by 10.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $440.23 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $634.59. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.36 and its 200-day moving average is $502.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

