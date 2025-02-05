WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 187,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 53,648 shares.The stock last traded at $55.05 and had previously closed at $54.70.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $712.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

