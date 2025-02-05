Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Woodward updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.250 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average is $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Woodward has a 1 year low of $133.56 and a 1 year high of $201.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
