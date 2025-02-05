WT Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises about 0.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
