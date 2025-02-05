WT Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,000. Cummins makes up approximately 1.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Cummins Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE CMI opened at $363.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.00 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,490 shares of company stock worth $2,357,880 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.