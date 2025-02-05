XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

