Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk cut XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get XOS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOS

Insider Activity at XOS

XOS Trading Up 2.7 %

In other XOS news, General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,568. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Liana Pogosyan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,707.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,275.90. The trade was a 10.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOS stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. XOS has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.