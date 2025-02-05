Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk cut XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
XOS stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. XOS has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.
Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
