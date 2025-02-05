Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 36,624 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $465.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

