Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NICE by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. DA Davidson cut their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.93.

Shares of NICE opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

