Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after buying an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,700,000 after acquiring an additional 696,136 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after acquiring an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,207.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

