Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2,938.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,674,000 after buying an additional 2,875,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,652,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

