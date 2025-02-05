Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $793,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $409.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

