Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 5,700 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Pampa Energía comprises about 1.1% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.92. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Articles

