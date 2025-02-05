Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,537 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.