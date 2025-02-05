Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.63.

NYSE CI opened at $291.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.84. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

