Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Lazard Q4 Earnings

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Lazard stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Lazard has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

