Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.45. 2,691,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,679. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.16, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,469.74. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,379. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

