1,736 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 10,700.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 85.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Align Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $216.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.