19,130 Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.18% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 833,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $107.08 on Thursday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

