21,216 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

