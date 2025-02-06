2,725 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

