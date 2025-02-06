314,084 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 314,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

