50,000 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ChromaDex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,468.01. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.69 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $434.60 million, a PE ratio of 569.57 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

