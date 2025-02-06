57,461 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Rik Saylor Financial Inc.

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 626,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,935,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,320,000 after buying an additional 257,223 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

