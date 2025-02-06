5,876 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Bought by Elm3 Financial Group LLC

Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.