6,904 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Acquired by Rik Saylor Financial Inc.

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $417,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.83.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

