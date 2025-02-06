706 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

BKNG opened at $4,699.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,973.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,447.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.