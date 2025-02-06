8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. 8X8 updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 156,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,649. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.99.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

