956 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 115,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.47.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $257.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.47.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

