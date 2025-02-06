A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, Zacks reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%.

A10 Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $102,905.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,443.30. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

