AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.
