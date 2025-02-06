abrdn plc Has $27.63 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $27,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $509,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,825.34. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.