abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $45,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.61.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $276.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,677.18. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

