Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $79,503,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $412.80 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $480.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

