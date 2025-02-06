Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $32.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises 4.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $32,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RL opened at $249.31 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.