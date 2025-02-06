Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMT opened at $449.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.