Adero Partners LLC Buys 20,714 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 292.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

