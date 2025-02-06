Adero Partners LLC Buys 71,643 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,643 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Adero Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adero Partners LLC owned about 6.60% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $70,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,075,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

