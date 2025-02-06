Adero Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,590 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,533,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $378.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $285.24 and a 52-week high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.