Adero Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 2.1% of Adero Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adero Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $32,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $188.59 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,749,884.10. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,515,900. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,933 shares of company stock worth $88,283,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.