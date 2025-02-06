Adero Partners LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,585 shares of company stock valued at $277,777,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,011.11 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,011.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $909.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $784.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

