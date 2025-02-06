Adero Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

