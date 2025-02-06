Adero Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Adero Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $278.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.69 and a fifty-two week high of $281.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

