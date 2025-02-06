Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. The company has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $858,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.