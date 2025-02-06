AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 489 ($6.11), with a volume of 62376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481.50 ($6.02).

AIB Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 442.50. The firm has a market cap of £11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 676.71 and a beta of 1.65.

About AIB Group

(Get Free Report)

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.