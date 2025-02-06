Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.17. 538,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,016,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Airship AI Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Airship AI
In other news, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,600. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Airship AI Company Profile
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
