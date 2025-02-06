Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.17. 538,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,016,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Airship AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Airship AI

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,600. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Further Reading

