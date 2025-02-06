Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,261 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.19% of Alcoa worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,945.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

AA opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

