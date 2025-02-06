Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,929 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spirepoint Private Client LLC owned about 0.16% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

